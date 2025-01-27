Left Menu

Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary: A Stark Reminder of Rising Antisemitism

Auschwitz survivors gathered to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation amid warnings of a resurgence in antisemitism. Leaders from several nations attended to listen to survivors' accounts. Recent events and rising intolerance globally have made this remembrance more poignant and politically charged.

Updated: 27-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:59 IST
On the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation, survivors warned of increasing antisemitism around the world, as leaders from various countries gathered at the historical site. This solemn event emphasized the importance of remembering world history's harrowing chapters.

No speeches were made, yet the attendees listened intently to firsthand accounts of the atrocities faced by Auschwitz's prisoners. Survivors cautioned against the spread of hate, stressing the significance of understanding today's societal threats, as antisemitic incidents continue to rise globally.

Alongside leaders like King Charles and President Macron, many emphasized the vital role memory plays in preventing history from repeating itself. Amid current geopolitical tensions and the rise of far-right ideologies, the ceremony attracted worldwide attention, emphasizing unity in the fight against intolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

