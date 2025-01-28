Justice Department Shakeup Raises Concerns Over Political Interference

The Trump administration's recent decision to remove the senior career ethics official from the U.S. Justice Department has sparked significant concern among observers. The dismissal comes at a time when maintaining the department's independence from political influences is of paramount importance.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, this action has stoked fears about the potential erosion of the Justice Department's ability to operate without undue political pressures and conflicts of interest.

The move has raised questions about the future integrity of legal oversight and the impartiality of justice, as the nation continues to navigate complex political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)