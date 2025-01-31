Kejriwal Accuses Political Conspiracy Amid Water Crisis Allegations

In a bold accusation against the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged a political conspiracy to sabotage Delhi's water supply, pointing fingers at the Haryana government. Speaking on Friday, Kejriwal claimed that without AAP's intervention, a million Delhi residents would have faced a severe water shortage.

Kejriwal criticized the Election Commission for targeting him while ignoring actions by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini. Highlighting the rising ammonia levels in Delhi's water, he described the crisis as an orchestrated plan to sway elections. He further alleged that distribution of goods, such as money and clothing, is rampant in Delhi, yet remains unchecked by the EC while claims against BJP go unpunished.

Despite the accusations, Kejriwal remains open to consequences, stating that he will accept any punishment. In discussions with Haryana authorities and the Election Commission, Kejriwal emphasized the political undertones in recent water issues, indicating the success of their protests in mitigating the contamination. The Election Commission accommodated a meeting with Kejriwal as a special case amidst ongoing elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)