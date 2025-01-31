Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses Political Conspiracy Amid Water Crisis Allegations

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, accuses the Election Commission of bias, alleging Haryana's political conspiracy in worsening Delhi's water crisis. Claiming rising ammonia levels aimed to disrupt water supply, Kejriwal says the crisis was intended to influence elections. The Election Commission has met with Kejriwal to discuss these accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:52 IST
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold accusation against the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged a political conspiracy to sabotage Delhi's water supply, pointing fingers at the Haryana government. Speaking on Friday, Kejriwal claimed that without AAP's intervention, a million Delhi residents would have faced a severe water shortage.

Kejriwal criticized the Election Commission for targeting him while ignoring actions by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini. Highlighting the rising ammonia levels in Delhi's water, he described the crisis as an orchestrated plan to sway elections. He further alleged that distribution of goods, such as money and clothing, is rampant in Delhi, yet remains unchecked by the EC while claims against BJP go unpunished.

Despite the accusations, Kejriwal remains open to consequences, stating that he will accept any punishment. In discussions with Haryana authorities and the Election Commission, Kejriwal emphasized the political undertones in recent water issues, indicating the success of their protests in mitigating the contamination. The Election Commission accommodated a meeting with Kejriwal as a special case amidst ongoing elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

