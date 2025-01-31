Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi's Controversial Remark on President Murmu's Address Sparks Debate

Sonia Gandhi stirred controversy with her comment on President Droupadi Murmu's Parliament address, calling her 'a poor thing'. President Murmu's speech marked the beginning of the Budget Session, emphasizing India's development goals, self-reliance in defense, and advancements in infrastructure and cyber security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:38 IST
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move that has sparked wide-ranging debate, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi characterized President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Parliament as lacking vigor, labeling her 'a poor thing' who 'could hardly speak'. The comment came after President Murmu delivered her speech at the start of the Parliament's Budget Session on Friday.

President Murmu's address focused on India's transformative agenda, including achieving a developed India under the slogan Vikshit Bharat. She lauded government initiatives aimed at ensuring comprehensive development, highlighting strides in defense self-reliance and the completion of the vital Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, which underscores India's expansive rail connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Further, President Murmu emphasized significant steps toward enhancing cyber security and infrastructure. With India reaching third place globally in metro networks and advancing cyber security measures, the government has been working tirelessly to craft a more secure and technologically advanced nation. President Murmu also praised efforts to foster entrepreneurship through policies like the Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

