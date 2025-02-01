Trump Teases February Tariffs in Oil and Gas Sector
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration plans to introduce tariffs on oil and gas by February 18. While no specific countries were mentioned, the move indicates a significant policy shift. Details surrounding the tariffs remain unclear as Trump did not elaborate further.
President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration intends to implement tariffs on the oil and gas sector by February 18.
In a statement from the Oval Office, Trump hinted at the upcoming policy shift but refrained from naming any specific countries that might be affected.
The details surrounding these tariffs remain vague, with Trump providing no further information about the plans at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
