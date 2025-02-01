Left Menu

Trump Teases February Tariffs in Oil and Gas Sector

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration plans to introduce tariffs on oil and gas by February 18. While no specific countries were mentioned, the move indicates a significant policy shift. Details surrounding the tariffs remain unclear as Trump did not elaborate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 03:16 IST
Trump Teases February Tariffs in Oil and Gas Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration intends to implement tariffs on the oil and gas sector by February 18.

In a statement from the Oval Office, Trump hinted at the upcoming policy shift but refrained from naming any specific countries that might be affected.

The details surrounding these tariffs remain vague, with Trump providing no further information about the plans at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025