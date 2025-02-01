Left Menu

Three Months, Three Bridges: Serbia's Struggle for Justice

In Serbia, students led mass protests and blocked bridges in Novi Sad on the three-month anniversary of a construction collapse that killed 15 people. This incident symbolizes widespread dissatisfaction with government corruption and has united many in opposition to the leadership of President Aleksandar Vucic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novisad | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Serbia, students are at the forefront of mass street protests, marking the three-month anniversary of a tragic infrastructure collapse in Novi Sad, which claimed 15 lives.

The fall of a concrete canopy on November 1 has become a rallying point against alleged government corruption in construction projects involving Chinese firms. It highlights broader concerns over the rule of law in the country.

As protestors took to the streets, President Aleksandar Vucic accused them of foreign collusion but also proposed talks amidst the escalating pressure, which has led to serious political challenges including the recent resignation of Serbia's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

