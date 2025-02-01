Three Months, Three Bridges: Serbia's Struggle for Justice

In Serbia, students are at the forefront of mass street protests, marking the three-month anniversary of a tragic infrastructure collapse in Novi Sad, which claimed 15 lives.

The fall of a concrete canopy on November 1 has become a rallying point against alleged government corruption in construction projects involving Chinese firms. It highlights broader concerns over the rule of law in the country.

As protestors took to the streets, President Aleksandar Vucic accused them of foreign collusion but also proposed talks amidst the escalating pressure, which has led to serious political challenges including the recent resignation of Serbia's Prime Minister.

