Left Menu

Tensions Escalate with School Attack in Kursk Region

Competing claims have arisen from a deadly attack on a boarding school in Sudzha, Kursk region, under Ukrainian control. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the strike that killed four people. Russia also attacked Poltava, Ukraine, causing additional casualties and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:32 IST
Tensions Escalate with School Attack in Kursk Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In the embattled Kursk region, tensions have soared following a fatal attack on a boarding school in the city of Sudzha, under Ukrainian control for five months. Both Ukraine and Russia have leveled accusations against each other concerning the deadly strike.

The Ukrainian General Staff reports that the attack resulted in four deaths and four serious injuries, with 84 individuals being rescued from the debris by Ukrainian servicemen. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the school, used as a civilian shelter and evacuation site, was bombed by Russian forces.

In contrast, Russia's Defense Ministry has blamed Ukrainian forces for the missile strike, citing that the missiles were launched from Ukraine's Sumy region. Meanwhile, a separate Russian attack raised the death toll to 12 in Poltava, with Moscow deploying drones overnight, which resulted in further destruction across both Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025