In the embattled Kursk region, tensions have soared following a fatal attack on a boarding school in the city of Sudzha, under Ukrainian control for five months. Both Ukraine and Russia have leveled accusations against each other concerning the deadly strike.

The Ukrainian General Staff reports that the attack resulted in four deaths and four serious injuries, with 84 individuals being rescued from the debris by Ukrainian servicemen. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the school, used as a civilian shelter and evacuation site, was bombed by Russian forces.

In contrast, Russia's Defense Ministry has blamed Ukrainian forces for the missile strike, citing that the missiles were launched from Ukraine's Sumy region. Meanwhile, a separate Russian attack raised the death toll to 12 in Poltava, with Moscow deploying drones overnight, which resulted in further destruction across both Ukraine and Russia.

