Surprise Shake-Up in Algeria's Finance Ministry

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune unexpectedly dismissed Finance Minister Laaziz Faid. The reasons for the decision were not disclosed, and state TV reported that Abdelkrim Bou El Zerd has been appointed as the new Finance Minister. This sudden change marks a significant shift in Algeria's finance leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 00:03 IST
In a surprising move, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune dismissed Finance Minister Laaziz Faid on Sunday. The announcement was made without any explanation for the decision, according to reports from state television.

Taking over the position, Abdelkrim Bou El Zerd has been appointed as the new Finance Minister. This leadership change comes amid widespread uncertainties in the country's financial sector.

The abrupt removal of Faid leaves many questions unanswered, stirring speculations about the motives behind this governmental shuffle in Algeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

