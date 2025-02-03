Surprise Shake-Up in Algeria's Finance Ministry

In a surprising move, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune dismissed Finance Minister Laaziz Faid on Sunday. The announcement was made without any explanation for the decision, according to reports from state television.

Taking over the position, Abdelkrim Bou El Zerd has been appointed as the new Finance Minister. This leadership change comes amid widespread uncertainties in the country's financial sector.

The abrupt removal of Faid leaves many questions unanswered, stirring speculations about the motives behind this governmental shuffle in Algeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)