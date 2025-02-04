FBI Agents Sue DOJ Over Privacy Concerns in Jan. 6 Cases

An unusual lawsuit has been filed by anonymous FBI agents and employees against the U.S. Justice Department. This legal action aims to prevent the release of names of bureau staff involved in the January 6 criminal cases.

The agents express concerns that the public disclosure of their identities could lead to privacy violations and potential threats. The move comes amid efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to share this list.

This lawsuit highlights the ongoing tensions between federal law enforcement and political figures over the investigation into the January 6 events at the Capitol.

