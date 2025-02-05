Left Menu

French Politics: Budget Battles and Power Plays

The French far-right National Rally will not support a no-confidence motion against the government, likely ensuring the prime minister's tenure and passage of the 2025 budget. The no-confidence vote lacks sufficient backing within the National Assembly from opposition parties despite various budgetary concerns discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:50 IST
French Politics: Budget Battles and Power Plays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The head of France's far-right National Rally party announced on Tuesday that they will not support a no-confidence motion against the government. This decision increases the likelihood that the prime minister will remain in office, and the 2025 budget will be implemented. With a no-confidence vote scheduled for Wednesday in the National Assembly, at least half of the 577 votes are needed for it to pass.

However, parties like Hard-left France Unbowed, Communist, and Green lawmakers plan to vote in favor but do not have the numbers alone to succeed. Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally, stated that another period of instability would not benefit the French people at this juncture. Meanwhile, the Socialist party emphasized that it's critical to focus on adopting a budget for France.

Prime Minister François Bayrou secured the budget's approval on Monday using constitutional provisions that bypass a full legislative vote. He engaged in negotiations with the Socialists to ensure support, promising additional funding for public hospitals and a commitment against workforce reductions in national education, among other assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025