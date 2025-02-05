French Politics: Budget Battles and Power Plays

The head of France's far-right National Rally party announced on Tuesday that they will not support a no-confidence motion against the government. This decision increases the likelihood that the prime minister will remain in office, and the 2025 budget will be implemented. With a no-confidence vote scheduled for Wednesday in the National Assembly, at least half of the 577 votes are needed for it to pass.

However, parties like Hard-left France Unbowed, Communist, and Green lawmakers plan to vote in favor but do not have the numbers alone to succeed. Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally, stated that another period of instability would not benefit the French people at this juncture. Meanwhile, the Socialist party emphasized that it's critical to focus on adopting a budget for France.

Prime Minister François Bayrou secured the budget's approval on Monday using constitutional provisions that bypass a full legislative vote. He engaged in negotiations with the Socialists to ensure support, promising additional funding for public hospitals and a commitment against workforce reductions in national education, among other assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)