Amnesty International Condemns Trump's Proposal on Gaza

Amnesty International criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, labeling it a 'flagrant violation of international law'. Secretary General Agnès Callamard emphasized that any plan of forceful deportation constitutes a war crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amnesty International has taken a strong stance against U.S. President Donald Trump's recent suggestion regarding Palestinians in Gaza, calling it "inflammatory, outrageous and shameful." The rights advocacy group has expressed grave concerns over what they describe as a "flagrant violation of international law."

In a statement, Amnesty International's Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, underscored that any initiative to forcibly deport Palestinians outside of the occupied territory constitutes a war crime. Her remarks were made during an interview with Reuters, underlining the gravity with which the organization views this proposal.

President Trump introduced the controversial idea during a press conference at the White House, where he was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal suggested the potential for U.S. jurisdiction over Gaza and the "resettlement" of Palestinians, sparking international concern and backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

