Bangladesh in Turmoil: Protests and Political Strife Escalate

In Bangladesh, thousands of protesters have inflamed tensions by setting ablaze the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of the nation. The distressing events transpired amid heightened political volatility following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina, Rahman's daughter and former prime minister.

The catastrophe on Wednesday saw protesters armed with sticks and other tools gather around the historic site, later employing a crane and excavator to further demolish the building. This act of defiance, part of a broader "Bulldozer Procession," signals ongoing opposition to Hasina's leadership and her perceived challenge to the newly established interim government.

Led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the government struggles against unrest linked to Hasina's influence. Despite promises of reform, the interim administration has been criticized for failing to address pressing economic and social challenges that continue to fuel protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)