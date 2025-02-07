Left Menu

Trump and Ishiba Discuss Trade and Investment

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met at the White House to discuss trade deficit reduction. The meeting highlighted potential additional investments in the U.S. by Japanese companies Toyota and Isuzu, emphasizing economic collaboration between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:52 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to mitigate the trade deficit with Japan during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House on Friday.

In a positive development for U.S.-Japan economic relations, Ishiba revealed that Japanese automotive giants Toyota and Isuzu are eyeing further investments within the United States.

This meeting underscores a shared commitment to increasing economic collaboration and strengthening ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

