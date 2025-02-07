Trump and Ishiba Discuss Trade and Investment

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to mitigate the trade deficit with Japan during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House on Friday.

In a positive development for U.S.-Japan economic relations, Ishiba revealed that Japanese automotive giants Toyota and Isuzu are eyeing further investments within the United States.

This meeting underscores a shared commitment to increasing economic collaboration and strengthening ties between the two nations.

