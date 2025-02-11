Global Political Events and Diplomatic Endeavors: A February-March 2025 Diary

As global leaders convene for notable events from February to March 2025, this diary outlines a series of political and diplomatic engagements of international significance. The itinerary includes high-profile meetings in Paris, Brussels, and Washington, featuring leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Among the many planned interactions, the European Union's diplomatic calendar is packed with the AI Action Summit, trade discussions at the WTO, and financial council gatherings. Likewise, regions worldwide witness critical meetings addressing climate, trade, and infrastructure growth, prominently featuring Chinese and Indian leadership.

These engagements underscore the continuing diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts and bolster collaborations in economic, cultural, and security aspects. Noteworthy anniversaries and cultural events, such as the Venice Carnival and Berlin International Film Festival, further enrich the global event landscape during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)