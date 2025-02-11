Global Political Events and Diplomatic Endeavors: A February-March 2025 Diary
This comprehensive diary covers significant political and diplomatic events happening globally from February to March 2025. It highlights key meetings, official visits, international summits, and commemorative anniversaries, providing a snapshot of geopolitical activities involving major world leaders and organizations.
As global leaders convene for notable events from February to March 2025, this diary outlines a series of political and diplomatic engagements of international significance. The itinerary includes high-profile meetings in Paris, Brussels, and Washington, featuring leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
Among the many planned interactions, the European Union's diplomatic calendar is packed with the AI Action Summit, trade discussions at the WTO, and financial council gatherings. Likewise, regions worldwide witness critical meetings addressing climate, trade, and infrastructure growth, prominently featuring Chinese and Indian leadership.
These engagements underscore the continuing diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts and bolster collaborations in economic, cultural, and security aspects. Noteworthy anniversaries and cultural events, such as the Venice Carnival and Berlin International Film Festival, further enrich the global event landscape during this period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Davos Discussions: World Leaders On Regional Peace, Deregulation & AI Future
World Leaders Tackle Complex Global Issues Amid Middle East Reshaping
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit Unites World Leaders in Dubai
Global Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as World Leaders Join Spiritual Festivities