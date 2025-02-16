Assam Assembly Marks Historic Offsite Sitting in Kokrajhar

In a historic move, the Assam Assembly will convene outside its traditional venue, marking the first-ever offsite sitting in Kokrajhar. This initiative, as articulated by Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, aims to bring parliamentary democracy closer to the local populace, facilitating a better understanding of legislative processes among citizens.

Choosing Kokrajhar as the session's venue reflects the state's dedication to fostering development across all regions, with a particular focus on tribal and Sixth Schedule areas. The decision follows the resolution of longstanding demands for separate statehood and demonstrates the government's commitment to equitable development across Assam.

The session, set to discuss the socio-economic advancement of Sixth Schedule areas, also symbolizes Kokrajhar's growing significance within the state's political landscape. This move is an opportunity for local MLAs to highlight regional issues, enabling the formulation of comprehensive strategies to bolster development.

