Left Menu

RSS Unveils Majestic Headquarters in Delhi Reflecting Hindutva Ideals

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the symbolic grandeur of the new headquarters in Delhi, highlighting its alignment with the organization's core values and transformative impact. The Rs 150 crore project, Keshav Kunj, spans 3.75 acres, with three buildings named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana, funded by 75,000 Hindutva supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:58 IST
RSS Unveils Majestic Headquarters in Delhi Reflecting Hindutva Ideals
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to underline its commitment to core values, the RSS inaugurated the new Keshav Kunj headquarters in New Delhi, reflecting its enduring ideology. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, during the Pravesh Utsav program, stated that the grandeur of the building must symbolize the organization's transformative impact.

The expansive project spans 3.75 acres with three towering 12-story buildings, named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana. This ambitious Rs 150 crore endeavor, funded by over 75,000 advocates of Hindutva, aims to house approximately 300 rooms and offices, providing a robust base for the RSS's objectives.

Architectural design by Anoop Dave highlights the legacy of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar with an installed statue, while other features include a large auditorium, library, and clinic. The headquarters will also accommodate RSS-affiliated publications, embracing modern amenities such as a sewage treatment plant and solar energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025