RSS Unveils Majestic Headquarters in Delhi Reflecting Hindutva Ideals

In a significant move to underline its commitment to core values, the RSS inaugurated the new Keshav Kunj headquarters in New Delhi, reflecting its enduring ideology. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, during the Pravesh Utsav program, stated that the grandeur of the building must symbolize the organization's transformative impact.

The expansive project spans 3.75 acres with three towering 12-story buildings, named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana. This ambitious Rs 150 crore endeavor, funded by over 75,000 advocates of Hindutva, aims to house approximately 300 rooms and offices, providing a robust base for the RSS's objectives.

Architectural design by Anoop Dave highlights the legacy of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar with an installed statue, while other features include a large auditorium, library, and clinic. The headquarters will also accommodate RSS-affiliated publications, embracing modern amenities such as a sewage treatment plant and solar energy.

