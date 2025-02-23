Left Menu

Congress Aims to Replicate Southern Odisha Success Across State

The Congress party plans to expand its strategic success from southern Odisha to the entire state after clinching 14 assembly seats and the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in 2024. With the new leadership, Congress hopes to strengthen grassroots presence and potentially form a government in 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:43 IST
Congress Aims to Replicate Southern Odisha Success Across State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has set its sights on a statewide strategy, aiming to replicate its electoral success in southern Odisha across the rest of the state. This decision, revealed by a senior party leader on Sunday, follows recent victories in 14 assembly seats and the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections.

The internal decision was made after the induction of Ajay Kumar Lallu as the new AICC in-charge, alongside Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das. With southern Odisha regarded as a Congress stronghold, the party intends to capitalize on this momentum for future assembly elections, as highlighted by Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka.

Congress aims to address various public issues both inside and outside legislative assemblies to gain voter trust. The new leadership's extensive discussions seek to bolster grassroots structures from the panchayat level upwards, a party statement detailed. Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam expressed optimism for increased support in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025