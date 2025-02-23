Congress Aims to Replicate Southern Odisha Success Across State
The Congress party plans to expand its strategic success from southern Odisha to the entire state after clinching 14 assembly seats and the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in 2024. With the new leadership, Congress hopes to strengthen grassroots presence and potentially form a government in 2029.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has set its sights on a statewide strategy, aiming to replicate its electoral success in southern Odisha across the rest of the state. This decision, revealed by a senior party leader on Sunday, follows recent victories in 14 assembly seats and the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections.
The internal decision was made after the induction of Ajay Kumar Lallu as the new AICC in-charge, alongside Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das. With southern Odisha regarded as a Congress stronghold, the party intends to capitalize on this momentum for future assembly elections, as highlighted by Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka.
Congress aims to address various public issues both inside and outside legislative assemblies to gain voter trust. The new leadership's extensive discussions seek to bolster grassroots structures from the panchayat level upwards, a party statement detailed. Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam expressed optimism for increased support in future elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Eyes Grassroots Expansion in Punjab with Delhi Model
Justice Sought: Shocking Incident in Koraput District
Tennis-Ball Cricket: India's Grassroots Revolution
Congress Revamps Leadership: Bhakta Charan Das Heads Odisha Unit
Engaging Governance: Revanth Reddy Urges Bureaucrats Toward Grassroots Interactions