Congress Aims to Replicate Southern Odisha Success Across State

The Congress party has set its sights on a statewide strategy, aiming to replicate its electoral success in southern Odisha across the rest of the state. This decision, revealed by a senior party leader on Sunday, follows recent victories in 14 assembly seats and the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections.

The internal decision was made after the induction of Ajay Kumar Lallu as the new AICC in-charge, alongside Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das. With southern Odisha regarded as a Congress stronghold, the party intends to capitalize on this momentum for future assembly elections, as highlighted by Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka.

Congress aims to address various public issues both inside and outside legislative assemblies to gain voter trust. The new leadership's extensive discussions seek to bolster grassroots structures from the panchayat level upwards, a party statement detailed. Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam expressed optimism for increased support in future elections.

