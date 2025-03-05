Inflation, Tariffs, and Trump's Controversial Moves: A Nation Divided

Only one in three Americans approve of President Donald Trump's management of living costs, reflecting nationwide unease as he enacts steep tariffs, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey.

Less than 40% of the public supports Trump on key issues like the economy or corruption, with immigration as an exception, while tariffs have sparked inflation concerns.

Economic dissatisfaction and controversial international policies, including ties with Moscow and strategies on Ukraine, contribute to a polarized reception of Trump's governance among citizens, the poll indicates.

