UP govt failed to use funds for welfare of underprivileged: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of ''failing'' to use funds for welfare of the underprivileged.

Speaking at a select press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of ''failing'' to provide basic amenities such as education, healthcare, roads, electricity, and water, despite the state being touted as the ''growth engine'' of the country.

''The poor condition of these essential services is no secret. The Uttar Pradesh government, like the Centre, has no shortage of funds, but its failure to use them for the welfare of the underprivileged is deeply concerning,'' she said.

Mayawati also accused the BJP of following the same governance model as the Congress, saying that regional parties ruling other states are adopting a similar approach.

''The BJP, like the Congress, has made crucial welfare schemes ineffective. The Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Grameen Samagra Vikas Yojna (comprehensive village development scheme), which was started by our government to uplift rural families, has been rendered inactive by successive Congress, SP, and now BJP governments,'' she alleged.

''The government's economic policies and budgetary claims largely benefit a handful of wealthy capitalists. Instead of making the rich richer, the government should focus on eradicating poverty, unemployment, and backwardness among the nearly 125 crore common citizens of this country.'' Highlighting her party's track record, Mayawati asserted that the BSP had implemented ''real'' social and economic reforms during its four terms in power in Uttar Pradesh.

''Our government worked at the grassroots level to bring social transformation and economic empowerment. Unlike the current administration, we ensured sufficient funding to provide 17 essential facilities to rural areas, significantly improving people's lives,'' she said.

She reaffirmed the BSP's commitment to Ambedkarite principles and pledged to continue fighting for the rights of the marginalised. Expressing concern over the deteriorating socio-economic conditions in Uttar Pradesh and the country, Mayawati said, ''Our party BSP was founded with the goal of empowering the oppressed and exploited. Following the ideals of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar, we have continuously fought for their upliftment. Under my leadership, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated historic reforms in social transformation and economic liberation on the ground.'' Mayawati further accused the BJP government of weakening welfare schemes meant for the underprivileged, much like previous Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments. She also condemned Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Patel for referring to welfare scheme beneficiaries as a ''brigade of beggars.'' ''Such statements reveal the BJP's narrow-minded, casteist attitude toward millions of poor and neglected citizens. First, the government forces them into a life of poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, and backwardness through its wrong policies, and then it humiliates them while providing minimal relief under welfare schemes. This is shameful,'' she said. Mayawati went on to slam the BJP for allegedly using Dalits and the underprivileged as mere vote banks. ''It is disgraceful that after securing votes by giving a little food to the poor, the government later insults them by calling them beggars. This is an open display of anti-poor and casteist politics, which deserves the strongest condemnation. ''While this issue was widely discussed in the media, the BJP's central leadership chose to ignore it, which is also a matter of concern,'' she asserted. Additionally, she accused BJP governments across the country of ''misusing law enforcement and government machinery'' to target people of a ''particular religion and their places of worship''. ''This goes against the constitutional values of secularism and is, in reality, a step that hinders the country's progress,'' she said. Mayawati urged the central and state governments to abandon their alleged ''divisive, casteist, and communal'' actions.

''Such policies are harming the interests and welfare of millions of poor, labourers, Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and other hard working citizens, ultimately affecting the nation's development. There must be a genuine commitment to 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare and happiness for all) in governance,'' she emphasised. She also raised concerns about the Union and state budgets, saying, ''Every year, grand promises are made in budgets regarding development and public welfare, but less than 50 per cent of them are implemented properly.

''Moreover, funds allocated for Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and religious minorities are often diverted to other sectors. Our party has repeatedly raised this issue in Parliament and outside, and the government must take a serious note of it.''

