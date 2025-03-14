Remembering Alan Simpson: A Life of Service and Bipartisanship

Alan Simpson, the stalwart moderate Republican senator, has tragically passed away at the age of 93 in Cody, Wyoming, as confirmed by his family. A prominent figure in U.S. politics, Simpson was instrumental in crafting immigration reform in 1986 and building bridges across the political aisle.

Simpson's political journey spanned two decades as a U.S. senator from Wyoming, serving as the Senate's minority whip in the mid-1980s. His bipartisan efforts were well-regarded, culminating in the 1986 immigration law overhaul alongside Democrat Romano Mazzoli. Although some Republicans criticized the law, it granted legal status to millions while strengthening employer sanctions.

In 2022, Simpson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden, recognizing his longstanding commitment to public service. Known for his earthy wit and advocacy for causes like abortion rights and LGBTQ equality, Simpson's legacy remains a testament to principled leadership in increasingly divided times.

(With inputs from agencies.)