Hope for Change: Leader of Iran's Green Movement to be Freed from House Arrest

Mehdi Karroubi, a pivotal figure in Iran's 2009 Green Movement, is expected to be released from house arrest following orders from Iran's judiciary, according to his son. Karroubi has been detained since 2011 for supporting Arab Spring-related protests and challenging election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:02 IST
Iranian Shiite cleric and former parliament speaker Mehdi Karroubi is reportedly poised to be released from house arrest, as disclosed by his son through state media on Monday. Karroubi, an influential leader during Iran's 2009 Green Movement, has been confined since the 2011 Arab Spring protests.

His son, Hossein Karroubi, revealed that security officials informed his father about the imminent release, expected in early April. While the specific officials were not named, Hossein mentioned that Iran's judiciary had issued the order. However, there has been no immediate confirmation from official channels.

Karroubi's past actions include supporting Mir Hossein Mousavi's 2009 presidential candidacy and organizing protests against election fraud, leading to major demonstrations challenging the Shiite theocracy. His house arrest alongside Mousavi was in response to his calls for solidarity with the Arab Spring uprisings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

