Chinese Foreign Ministry recently responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upbeat comments on India-China relations, underscoring the significance of mutual understanding. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh showed skepticism, arguing that Modi previously gave China a 'clean chit.'

Ramesh cited Modi's 2020 statement—one asserting that no Indian posts were captured—to support his claim. He elaborated that such remarks erode India's standing, advocating clarity on border incursions.

In response, Ramesh urged for a parliamentary debate and a formal statement from the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, China's Mao Ning lauded Modi's positive remarks, encouraging further cooperation, as Chinese media reflected on the relationship's 75th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)