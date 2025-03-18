India-China Relations: Diplomatic Remarks and Political Reactions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's optimistic statements on India-China relations have drawn mixed reactions, with China's Foreign Ministry expressing willingness to cooperate. Indian Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's historical stance, calling for a parliamentary debate. The dialogue aims to strengthen ties amid diplomatic exchanges on the 75th anniversary of relations.
Chinese Foreign Ministry recently responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upbeat comments on India-China relations, underscoring the significance of mutual understanding. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh showed skepticism, arguing that Modi previously gave China a 'clean chit.'
Ramesh cited Modi's 2020 statement—one asserting that no Indian posts were captured—to support his claim. He elaborated that such remarks erode India's standing, advocating clarity on border incursions.
In response, Ramesh urged for a parliamentary debate and a formal statement from the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, China's Mao Ning lauded Modi's positive remarks, encouraging further cooperation, as Chinese media reflected on the relationship's 75th anniversary.
