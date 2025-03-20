Delhi's Women Await BJP's Promised Financial Assistance

Senior AAP leader Atishi has raised pressing questions about the BJP government's delay in implementing the promised Raj2,500 monthly assistance for women in Delhi under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna. Speaking at a press conference, Atishi highlighted that the ruling party has yet to elucidate the criteria and timeline for providing this financial support to approximately 48 lakh eligible women.

Atishi further criticized the BJP for forming a committee 12 days ago to manage the scheme's execution, while no concrete steps have been taken toward its realization. This move, according to her, raises doubts about whether the BJP will fulfill its campaign assurance or restrict the benefits to a negligible percentage of women by imposing additional conditions.

In response, the BJP has earmarked Rs 5,100 crore for the initiative. A committee, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to oversee the scheme's rollout, which is crucial for the BJP following their electoral commitment during the February 5 Delhi polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)