South Korea's Political Tensions: Choi Sang-mok Faces Impeachment
South Korea's opposition parties plan to impeach Acting President Choi Sang-mok. Choi took charge following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment due to a brief martial law declaration in December. The motion is set to be filed on Friday by the Democratic Party.
Amid escalating political tensions in South Korea, opposition parties announced plans to propose an impeachment motion against Acting President Choi Sang-mok this Friday. The majority Democratic Party released a statement confirming their intention to file the motion.
Choi has been serving as the acting head of state while retaining his position as finance minister since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached last December. The impeachment followed a brief and controversial declaration of martial law by President Yoon.
The move reflects the heightened political discord in the nation, as the Democratic Party seeks to challenge Choi's current leadership role.
