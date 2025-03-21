Left Menu

South Korea's Political Tensions: Choi Sang-mok Faces Impeachment

South Korea's opposition parties plan to impeach Acting President Choi Sang-mok. Choi took charge following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment due to a brief martial law declaration in December. The motion is set to be filed on Friday by the Democratic Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:00 IST
South Korea's Political Tensions: Choi Sang-mok Faces Impeachment
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Amid escalating political tensions in South Korea, opposition parties announced plans to propose an impeachment motion against Acting President Choi Sang-mok this Friday. The majority Democratic Party released a statement confirming their intention to file the motion.

Choi has been serving as the acting head of state while retaining his position as finance minister since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached last December. The impeachment followed a brief and controversial declaration of martial law by President Yoon.

The move reflects the heightened political discord in the nation, as the Democratic Party seeks to challenge Choi's current leadership role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025