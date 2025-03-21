Punjab Congress Protests Unfulfilled Promises to Women

The Punjab Congress staged a significant protest on Friday, taking a stand against the state government's failure to fulfill a key election promise to women voters.

Under the leadership of the Punjab Mahila Congress, female party workers gathered at the party headquarters to voice their discontent against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Prominent party figures, including Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, criticized the AAP regime for not implementing the promised monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 to women, a delayed promise now standing at 36 months overdue.

(With inputs from agencies.)