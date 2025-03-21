Left Menu

Punjab Congress Protests Unfulfilled Promises to Women

The Punjab Congress held a protest against the AAP government for failing to fulfill its promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women. Key leaders participated in the demonstration, demanding both regular payments and arrears. They also advocated for increased female representation in the state's legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:17 IST
Punjab Congress Protests Unfulfilled Promises to Women
The Punjab Congress staged a significant protest on Friday, taking a stand against the state government's failure to fulfill a key election promise to women voters.

Under the leadership of the Punjab Mahila Congress, female party workers gathered at the party headquarters to voice their discontent against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Prominent party figures, including Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, criticized the AAP regime for not implementing the promised monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 to women, a delayed promise now standing at 36 months overdue.

