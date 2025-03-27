Federal Workers File Suit Over DEI-Related Terminations

A class action complaint has been filed by federal employees with a U.S. labor board, alleging termination due to their involvement in implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, in violation of their constitutional rights. The complaint, brought forth by Mahri Stainnak, the former deputy director of the DEI office in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, comes as a result of policies imposed by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump's administration ordered the termination of DEI programs in federal agencies, branding them as unlawful and discriminatory, claiming they undermine merit-based decision-making. The administration's stance has triggered backlash from advocacy groups and individuals such as Stainnak, who argue that these actions violate First Amendment rights and disproportionately impact non-white male workers.

The case emphasizes tensions between the Trump administration's policies and the rights of federal workers. The complaint seeks to represent all federal employees believed to have been unjustly terminated due to DEI associations. The U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board is tasked with hearing these appeals. The legal battle includes the ACLU's involvement, highlighting the administration's attempt to reshape the federal workforce landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)