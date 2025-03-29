Heated Town Hall: Spartz Faces Backlash Over Government Cuts

U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz encountered a loud and disapproving audience at a town hall meeting in her Indiana district as she advocated for significant reductions in federal spending.

Throughout the event, attendees expressed their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's dismissal of federal employees and cuts to government programs, actions championed by Republican leaders and driven by Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency. Spartz maintained that these measures aim to 'stop waste, fraud, and abuse' of taxpayer money.

Despite the tense atmosphere and numerous interruptions, Spartz attempted to reassure the audience of her intentions to have a constructive dialogue, even as many left the meeting early. The session concluded with ongoing discussions and chants of 'do your job' from the remaining attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)