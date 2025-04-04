Renewed Tensions: Uganda's Role in South Sudan Unrest

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has embarked on diplomatic talks in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, amidst growing international concern over the potential resurgence of civil conflict in the region. His visit comes at a crucial time as opposition leader Riek Machar faces house arrest, heightening tensions.

Museveni, a key guarantor of the 2018 peace agreement that ended a prolonged civil war in South Sudan, held confidential discussions with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. South Sudan's Foreign Minister, Mohammed Abdallah Goc, emphasized the commitment of the country's leadership to uphold the peace agreement.

The political tension remains high with recent clashes between government forces and opposition-aligned groups. Armed factions attacked a UN helicopter in early March, further complicating the situation. Major Western countries, including Germany and Norway, have temporarily closed their embassies in Juba due to escalating instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)