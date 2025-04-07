Bill Ackman's Plea for Economic Timidity

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has called for a pause in President Donald Trump's trade war strategies, expressing concern over the loss of confidence among business leaders.

In a post on X, the fund manager advocated for a 90-day ceasefire to negotiate trade issues.

Ackman warned that if an aggressive approach is taken, it could halt investments, deter consumer spending, and significantly damage the U.S. reputation globally, requiring extensive time to repair.

(With inputs from agencies.)