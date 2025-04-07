Left Menu

Bill Ackman's Plea for Economic Timidity

Billionaire fund manager Bill Ackman criticized Donald Trump's approach to trade, suggesting the President call a 90-day pause to resolve trade issues. Ackman warned that aggressive trade policies could halt business investments and harm the U.S.'s global reputation, requiring years to mend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 07-04-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 06:44 IST
  Country:
  Singapore

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has called for a pause in President Donald Trump's trade war strategies, expressing concern over the loss of confidence among business leaders.

In a post on X, the fund manager advocated for a 90-day ceasefire to negotiate trade issues.

Ackman warned that if an aggressive approach is taken, it could halt investments, deter consumer spending, and significantly damage the U.S. reputation globally, requiring extensive time to repair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

