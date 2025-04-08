Ranaut Claps Back at Singh's 'Invisible' Jibe

BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday dismissed claims made by Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, suggesting her absence from her constituency. Responding to Singh's assertions, Ranaut humorously stated she is not 'Mr India,' implying her constant presence, contrary to Singh's statements.

Addressing the public in Mandi's Balh assembly, Ranaut remarked that Singh, son of ex-chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is still grappling with his loss in the Lok Sabha elections. This is why, she suggests, he's making misleading statements regarding her visibility in her constituency.

Ranaut, who defeated Singh in the 2024 elections with over 70,000 votes, reiterated her commitment to parliamentary duties. She highlighted that despite criticism, her focus remains on her responsibilities, indirectly accusing Singh of attempting to mislead the public with daily disparaging remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)