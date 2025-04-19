Durai Vaiko Steps Down Amid MDMK Turmoil

In a surprising move, Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK founder Vaiko, has resigned as the party's principal secretary, citing internal conflicts as the reason behind his departure.

Durai took to social media platform 'X' to announce his resignation, attributing it to continuous accusations by a colleague over the past four years, illustrating the deepening rift within the party.

Despite stepping down, Durai pledged to stay actively involved with the MDMK as a primary worker and promised to work for the benefit of the people of Tiruchirappalli, whom he represents as a Lok Sabha MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)