Monarchists Demand Change: Nepal's RPP Protests Intensify

In a bold political move, Nepal's Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) organized a massive protest on Sunday demanding the re-establishment of the monarchy and the declaration of Nepal as a Hindu state. The protest gathered near the Prime Minister's official residence and the Parliament building.

Led by RPP chairman Rajendra Lingden, the demonstrators, totaling approximately 1,500, chanted slogans against the Republican system and accused the government of corruption. The protests highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the current administration.

The protestors' determination was evident as hundreds attempted to breach police barricades. Meanwhile, police forces were strategically deployed across Kathmandu to prevent unrest. In an earlier separate protest, teachers rallied for educational reforms and improved salaries in the same area.

(With inputs from agencies.)