Monarchists Demand Change: Nepal's RPP Protests Intensify
Nepal's Rastriya Prajatantra Party launched a significant protest rally, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and declaring the nation a Hindu state. Thousands gathered near the Prime Minister's residence and Parliament building, voicing dissatisfaction with the current government. Protests are expected to continue indefinitely.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a bold political move, Nepal's Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) organized a massive protest on Sunday demanding the re-establishment of the monarchy and the declaration of Nepal as a Hindu state. The protest gathered near the Prime Minister's official residence and the Parliament building.
Led by RPP chairman Rajendra Lingden, the demonstrators, totaling approximately 1,500, chanted slogans against the Republican system and accused the government of corruption. The protests highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the current administration.
The protestors' determination was evident as hundreds attempted to breach police barricades. Meanwhile, police forces were strategically deployed across Kathmandu to prevent unrest. In an earlier separate protest, teachers rallied for educational reforms and improved salaries in the same area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- RPP
- monarchy
- protest
- Kathmandu
- Hindu state
- Rajendra Lingden
- demonstration
- government
- police
ALSO READ
Kathmandu's Air Crisis: Rising Pollution Fuels Health Alarms
Kathmandu's Air Crisis: World's Most Polluted City
RPP Leads Rally for Monarchy's Return and Hindu State Restoration
Tensions Rise as RPP Plans to Breach Prohibited Zones in Kathmandu
Smooth Handling: Emergency Landing in Kathmandu with 12 Indians Aboard