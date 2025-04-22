US Stands with India Against Kashmir Terror Attack

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences for a terror attack in Kashmir, emphasizing America's support for India in fighting terrorism. Trump assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people of the US's unwavering backing.

The attack, which occurred near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, resulted in multiple casualties and injuries among tourists, with death tolls feared to surpass 20, according to an Indian official.

The incident coincided with the maiden visit of US Vice President J D Vance to India, during which he also conveyed his sympathies to the victims and their families.

