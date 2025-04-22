Left Menu

US Stands with India Against Kashmir Terror Attack

US leaders, including President Trump and Vice President Vance, express condolences and support for India following a terrorist attack in Kashmir. Multiple tourists were killed or injured, with a death toll potentially exceeding 20. The incident coincides with Vance's first visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences for a terror attack in Kashmir, emphasizing America's support for India in fighting terrorism. Trump assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people of the US's unwavering backing.

The attack, which occurred near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, resulted in multiple casualties and injuries among tourists, with death tolls feared to surpass 20, according to an Indian official.

The incident coincided with the maiden visit of US Vice President J D Vance to India, during which he also conveyed his sympathies to the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

