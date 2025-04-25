Army Chief's High-Stakes Kashmir Visit Follows Attack
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Kashmir to assess the security situation following a recent attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Accompanied by Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, he will review security measures and receive briefings from top Army commanders after recent escalations along the LoC.
In the wake of a deadly attack in Pahalgam earlier this week, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has arrived in Kashmir to evaluate the security landscape, officials confirmed on Friday.
Accompanied by the Northern Command's Army commander, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, General Dwivedi will conduct a detailed assessment of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Top Army commanders are scheduled to brief him on the security measures implemented since Tuesday's tragic incident.
This visit by the Chief of Armed Staff comes shortly after Pakistan engaged in small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, raising the stakes for military readiness in the region.
