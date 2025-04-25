Trump's Third Term Ambitions Stir Constitutional Debate

President Donald Trump has expressed he is being "inundated" with requests to run for a third term in office, despite constitutional limitations.

In an interview with Time magazine, Trump suggested the existence of "loopholes" in the constitutional bar against third terms, yet clarified he does not advocate for exploiting these gaps.

The 22nd Amendment clearly states that a president cannot serve more than two terms, with some speculation suggesting Trump's Vice President, JD Vance, could run in 2028 and then step aside for Trump. However, Trump himself claimed no knowledge of such a strategy.

