Trump's Third Term Ambitions Stir Constitutional Debate
President Donald Trump has indicated he is receiving numerous requests to seek a third term, despite constitutional prohibitions. Trump mentioned potential loopholes, but stated he did not support their use. The 22nd Amendment limits presidential terms to two, although discussions hint at alternative strategies to extend Trump's leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:24 IST
- United States
President Donald Trump has expressed he is being "inundated" with requests to run for a third term in office, despite constitutional limitations.
In an interview with Time magazine, Trump suggested the existence of "loopholes" in the constitutional bar against third terms, yet clarified he does not advocate for exploiting these gaps.
The 22nd Amendment clearly states that a president cannot serve more than two terms, with some speculation suggesting Trump's Vice President, JD Vance, could run in 2028 and then step aside for Trump. However, Trump himself claimed no knowledge of such a strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
