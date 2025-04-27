CPI(M) Debunks Rumors of Exclusion of P K Sreemathi from Meetings
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby dismissed claims that P K Sreemathi, former health minister, was banned from attending Kerala's secretariat meetings. He urged the media to verify reports, affirming that Sreemathi participated in recent meetings. The media reports had linked her exclusion to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M) has formally refuted allegations suggesting that P K Sreemathi, a seasoned leader and former health minister, was barred from partaking in the party's Kerala state secretariat meetings.
M A Baby, the CPI(M) general secretary, clarified that Sreemathi's participation is intact and that she attends meetings as necessary, urging the media to substantiate their claims before publication.
This development follows media reports insinuating Sreemathi's exclusion was orchestrated at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, pointing to her absence as linked to age restrictions within the party's hierarchy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement