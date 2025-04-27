CPI(M) Debunks Rumors of Exclusion of P K Sreemathi from Meetings

The CPI(M) has formally refuted allegations suggesting that P K Sreemathi, a seasoned leader and former health minister, was barred from partaking in the party's Kerala state secretariat meetings.

M A Baby, the CPI(M) general secretary, clarified that Sreemathi's participation is intact and that she attends meetings as necessary, urging the media to substantiate their claims before publication.

This development follows media reports insinuating Sreemathi's exclusion was orchestrated at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, pointing to her absence as linked to age restrictions within the party's hierarchy.

