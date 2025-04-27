Left Menu

Balochistan: A Struggle for Identity and Autonomy

The Balochistan movement in Pakistan symbolizes the struggle of indigenous people for freedom, marked by significant sacrifices and resilience since 1947. Despite rich natural resources, the region battles underdevelopment and exploitation. Historical conflicts and killings, such as Nawab Akbar Bugti's in 2006, highlight ongoing tensions.

Updated: 27-04-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:33 IST
Balochistan: A Struggle for Identity and Autonomy
The Balochistan movement in Pakistan is emblematic of the enduring struggle of its indigenous people for freedom and self-determination, says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Originating from events in 1947–1948, when Kalat, a key part of present-day Balochistan, aimed to retain sovereignty post-British rule, the region was annexed by Pakistan in 1948, leading to deep-seated unrest.

Decades of political, economic, and cultural grievances have spurred repeated uprisings, while stark issues like underdevelopment and tribal leader Nawab Akbar Bugti's 2006 killing continue to fuel the demands for autonomy.

