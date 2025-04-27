Balochistan: A Struggle for Identity and Autonomy

The Balochistan movement in Pakistan is emblematic of the enduring struggle of its indigenous people for freedom and self-determination, says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Originating from events in 1947–1948, when Kalat, a key part of present-day Balochistan, aimed to retain sovereignty post-British rule, the region was annexed by Pakistan in 1948, leading to deep-seated unrest.

Decades of political, economic, and cultural grievances have spurred repeated uprisings, while stark issues like underdevelopment and tribal leader Nawab Akbar Bugti's 2006 killing continue to fuel the demands for autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)