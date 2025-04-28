Unraveling the Explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei Port: Mystery and Devastation

An intense explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port resulted in the loss of 46 lives and injuries to over 1,000 people, as revealed in satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press. The images show significant devastation, raising questions about the cause behind the blast.

While local news reports initially indicated that the port had taken in a chemical component for missile fuel, authorities have denied these claims and have yet to explain the blast's origins. The explosion disintegrated buildings and created large craters, suggesting a powerful force, while a continuing fire exacerbates concerns over potential chemical involvement.

Private security firm Ambrey suggested the port received a shipment of ammonium perchlorate from China, meant for Iran's missile stock replenishment. This has been met with denial by the Iranian military. Footage and contradictory reports point towards a mismanagement of dangerous goods, emphasizing the need for clarity as negotiations on Iran's nuclear program persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)