Call for Accountability in Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has called for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack. He criticized the intelligence failure and demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for urgent action to address the security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:12 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has urged the government to convene a special session of Parliament, emphasizing the need for a detailed discussion on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Raut has pointed fingers at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability for what he termed as an 'intelligence failure' leading to the tragic event.

Raut insists that any meaningful retaliation for the attack, which claimed 26 lives, must include taking action against the Home Ministry. He lamented the government's reluctance to allow open discourse on Kashmir-related issues and reiterated his party's stance that stronger measures should have been taken against Pakistan following past terrorist incidents.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that the armed forces have full operational liberty to address the situation, as he convened a meeting with top defence officials. Despite these assurances, Raut questions the political leadership's strategy and insists that holding the responsible parties accountable is crucial for genuine justice.

