India's Diplomatic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the Pahalgam terror attack with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. India is reaching out to global leaders about the attack's cross-border links. Prime Minister Modi assured Indian citizens of a strong response and justice for affected families.
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in dialogue with Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, his Kuwaiti counterpart, to discuss international implications.
The attack, which claimed 26 lives, has prompted India to inform global capitals about its alleged cross-border origins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a stern retaliation against the perpetrators.
High-level conversations were also held with leaders from the US, France, Israel, and other nations, signaling a unified global stance against terrorism.
