India's Diplomatic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in dialogue with Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, his Kuwaiti counterpart, to discuss international implications.

The attack, which claimed 26 lives, has prompted India to inform global capitals about its alleged cross-border origins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a stern retaliation against the perpetrators.

High-level conversations were also held with leaders from the US, France, Israel, and other nations, signaling a unified global stance against terrorism.

