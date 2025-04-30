Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the Pahalgam terror attack with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. India is reaching out to global leaders about the attack's cross-border links. Prime Minister Modi assured Indian citizens of a strong response and justice for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:09 IST
India's Diplomatic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in dialogue with Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, his Kuwaiti counterpart, to discuss international implications.

The attack, which claimed 26 lives, has prompted India to inform global capitals about its alleged cross-border origins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a stern retaliation against the perpetrators.

High-level conversations were also held with leaders from the US, France, Israel, and other nations, signaling a unified global stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025