China Lifts Sanctions on EU, Furthering Economic Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, China has opted to lift sanctions imposed on several European Parliament members and its subcommittee on human rights. This announcement was made by the European Parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, on Wednesday, signaling an effort to mend economic and political ties with Europe.

The 2021 sanctions impacted four European Parliament members, among a total of ten individuals, and were part of a response to Western actions against China over alleged mass detentions of Muslim Uyghurs. Metsola emphasized the importance of open dialogue and engagement to address the complex relationship with China.

While most sanctions have been lifted, including the travel and business bans, former European Parliament member Reinhard Buetikofer remains under sanction. He acknowledged the progress but urged further efforts to remove the remaining restrictions affecting several members of parliaments and civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)