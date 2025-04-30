Left Menu

China Lifts Sanctions on EU, Furthering Economic Ties

China has lifted sanctions on European Parliament members, signaling a move to strengthen ties with Europe amid ongoing trade tensions with the US. This decision facilitates dialogue between EU and Chinese legislative bodies, although some sanctions on individuals remain in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:52 IST
China Lifts Sanctions on EU, Furthering Economic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, China has opted to lift sanctions imposed on several European Parliament members and its subcommittee on human rights. This announcement was made by the European Parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, on Wednesday, signaling an effort to mend economic and political ties with Europe.

The 2021 sanctions impacted four European Parliament members, among a total of ten individuals, and were part of a response to Western actions against China over alleged mass detentions of Muslim Uyghurs. Metsola emphasized the importance of open dialogue and engagement to address the complex relationship with China.

While most sanctions have been lifted, including the travel and business bans, former European Parliament member Reinhard Buetikofer remains under sanction. He acknowledged the progress but urged further efforts to remove the remaining restrictions affecting several members of parliaments and civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025