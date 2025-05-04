Left Menu

Landslide Victory: PAP Secures Singapore's Future Amidst Global Uncertainty

The People's Action Party (PAP), led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, won Singapore's General Election, securing 87 out of 97 seats amidst global economic uncertainties triggered by US trade tariffs. This was a significant victory for Wong in his first election as prime minister, ensuring PAP's continued dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-05-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 00:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The People's Action Party (PAP) achieved a decisive victory in Singapore's General Election on Saturday. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the PAP secured 87 of the 97 available parliamentary seats.

This triumph comes in the face of global economic challenges, particularly the US trade tariffs that have raised concerns over Singapore's export-dependent economy. Wong, in his first election as prime minister, has promised to honor the trust of voters by working diligently for the betterment of the nation.

Despite robust campaigning from opposition parties, the PAP maintained its stronghold, reflecting continued voter confidence in dealing with challenges such as high living costs and the balance of foreign manpower. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong has been actively negotiating with the US on trade matters, emphasizing Singapore's strategic economic importance.

