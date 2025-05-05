Friedrich Merz's Swift Reforms to Revitalize Germany's Economy

On Monday, German conservative Friedrich Merz pledged rapid reforms for Europe's largest economy, just before taking office as chancellor and leading a coalition with the centre-left SPD.

The CDU/CSU, under Merz, won February's elections, with both parties now committed to revitalizing Germany amid global trade tensions from U.S. tariffs and NATO alliance pressures. Merz declared the new government ready to push reforms and investments.

The coalition aims for Germany's stronger European and global presence following SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition collapse. The SPD unveiled a fresh cabinet, including Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, emphasizing personnel and policy renewal.

