Pope Leo XIV: Embracing a Legacy of Change

Pope Leo XIV addressed the world's Catholic cardinals on Saturday, vowing to carry forward the vision and reforms instituted by his predecessor, Pope Francis. In his inaugural meeting since his election on May 8, Pope Leo emphasized that Francis left a significant legacy deserving of continuation.

During the assembly, Pope Leo encouraged senior clerics to uphold the major reforms enacted by the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s. He highlighted Francis's efforts to modernize the 1.4-billion-member Church through inclusive practices, such as conducting Mass in local languages and fostering interreligious dialogue.

Leo XIV, formerly U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost, expressed the need for the Church to address contemporary issues such as artificial intelligence, which he deemed challenges to human dignity. In an unprecedented move, Leo facilitated open dialogue, allowing cardinals to voice concerns about ecclesiastical challenges, including the Vatican's position on Catholics in China.

