Imran Khan Open to Dialogue Amidst Political Crisis
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reveals that jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan is open to dialogue with the federal government to address Pakistan's political and economic challenges. Gandapur criticized the denial of access to Khan, while the Islamabad High Court considers separate legal matters regarding Khan's parole and sentence suspension.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is prepared to initiate discussions with the federal government. This move aims to tackle the ongoing political and economic issues afflicting the nation.
Gandapur, speaking outside the Islamabad High Court, expressed his frustration over the authorities' refusal to allow him to meet Khan at Adiala Jail, despite a court order allowing weekly visits. He stressed the importance of consulting Khan on pressing issues such as the upcoming budget.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court reviewed Khan's parole request in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. While objections were raised by the registrar's office, Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar confirmed that the parole issue is distinct from the sentence suspension case and will be handled separately. Khan's legal team urges a simultaneous consideration of both matters to avoid perceived injustices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Michigan Tour: Defense, Diplomacy, and Economic Challenges
South Africa's New Budget Anticipated Amid Economic Challenges
Germany's New Coalition: A Political Alliance Amid Economic Challenges
Political Upheaval in South Korea: Leadership Uncertainty and Economic Challenges
Navigating Economic Challenges: MENA's Path Amidst Global Uncertainty