Rahul Gandhi Accuses Jaishankar of Missteps in Operation Sindoor Amidst BJP's Rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi has criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for allegedly informing Pakistan about India's military plans during Operation Sindoor. The BJP responded, labeling Gandhi's comments as pro-Pakistan. The Congress continues to demand answers on the details of aircraft losses and India's sovereignty. Meanwhile, the MEA disputes Gandhi's remarks as misrepresentations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Rahul Gandhi criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his alleged silence regarding India's reported aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor, claiming Pakistan was forewarned, which the BJP refuted robustly.
The BJP retorted strongly, accusing Gandhi of echoing Pakistan's narrative, and questioned the Congress's dedication to national interests.
The Congress demands transparency on the operation's outcomes, while the Ministry of External Affairs has denied Gandhi's claims of pre-alerting Pakistan as misleading.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Jaishankar
- Operation Sindoor
- Pakistan
- India
- aircraft losses
- Congress
- BJP
- MEA
- allegations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Tensions Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack: A Decade of Retaliation
India and Angola Enhance Defense Ties with $200M Commitment
India and Angola Forge New Ties: Historic MoUs Inked in Key Sectors
Angola Pledges Support to India Amid Rising Tensions
Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Sports with New Khelo India Hall