Rahul Gandhi Accuses Jaishankar of Missteps in Operation Sindoor Amidst BJP's Rebuttal

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his alleged silence regarding India's reported aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor, claiming Pakistan was forewarned, which the BJP refuted robustly.

The BJP retorted strongly, accusing Gandhi of echoing Pakistan's narrative, and questioned the Congress's dedication to national interests.

The Congress demands transparency on the operation's outcomes, while the Ministry of External Affairs has denied Gandhi's claims of pre-alerting Pakistan as misleading.

