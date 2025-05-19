Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Jaishankar of Missteps in Operation Sindoor Amidst BJP's Rebuttal

Rahul Gandhi has criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for allegedly informing Pakistan about India's military plans during Operation Sindoor. The BJP responded, labeling Gandhi's comments as pro-Pakistan. The Congress continues to demand answers on the details of aircraft losses and India's sovereignty. Meanwhile, the MEA disputes Gandhi's remarks as misrepresentations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:45 IST
On Monday, Rahul Gandhi criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his alleged silence regarding India's reported aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor, claiming Pakistan was forewarned, which the BJP refuted robustly.

The BJP retorted strongly, accusing Gandhi of echoing Pakistan's narrative, and questioned the Congress's dedication to national interests.

The Congress demands transparency on the operation's outcomes, while the Ministry of External Affairs has denied Gandhi's claims of pre-alerting Pakistan as misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

