Displaced Dreams: The Chagos Islanders' Longing for Home

The Chagos Islands, once home to Bernadette Dugasse, are at the heart of a new political agreement that has quashed her hopes of returning permanently. Dugasse, now 68, was displaced as a child when the British and US governments redeveloped the islands for military purposes.

Having spent decades in the Seychelles and the UK, Dugasse's quest to reclaim her homeland took a devastating turn with the UK government's decision to cede sovereignty to Mauritius. For Dugasse and many like her, the transfer signifies a significant setback in their fight to go back home.

Despite discussions of geopolitical strategy, the core issue for the Chagossians remains personal. "We are the natives. We belong there," Dugasse insisted from her current residence in Crawley, highlighting her deep-rooted connection to the islands.

