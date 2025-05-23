Left Menu

Displaced Dreams: The Chagos Islanders' Longing for Home

Bernadette Dugasse, exiled from the Chagos Islands as a child, faces new heartbreak as the UK transfers sovereignty to Mauritius. Displaced islanders, including Dugasse, feel further from returning to their homeland. Despite international politics, the Chagossians' personal struggle for the right to return continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:02 IST
Displaced Dreams: The Chagos Islanders' Longing for Home
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Chagos Islands, once home to Bernadette Dugasse, are at the heart of a new political agreement that has quashed her hopes of returning permanently. Dugasse, now 68, was displaced as a child when the British and US governments redeveloped the islands for military purposes.

Having spent decades in the Seychelles and the UK, Dugasse's quest to reclaim her homeland took a devastating turn with the UK government's decision to cede sovereignty to Mauritius. For Dugasse and many like her, the transfer signifies a significant setback in their fight to go back home.

Despite discussions of geopolitical strategy, the core issue for the Chagossians remains personal. "We are the natives. We belong there," Dugasse insisted from her current residence in Crawley, highlighting her deep-rooted connection to the islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025