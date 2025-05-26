Left Menu

Manipur Protests: Identity and Integrity in the Balance

Amid protests in Manipur, security forces halted demonstrators aiming to voice concerns over identity issues, specifically involving the removal of the state's name from a government bus. Human chains were formed across various districts to demand a public apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

26-05-2025
Security forces in Manipur intervened as students and women gathered to protest the removal of the state's name from a government bus, an act seen as undermining regional identity. The incident led to heightened tensions in Imphal West district.

Protesters assembled in Kwakeithel and aimed to march to the Raj Bhavan, demanding an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Despite the dispersal efforts by the police using tear gas, human chains were organized stretching from the airport to near Raj Bhavan, expressing defiance.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) continued its protest strategies, previously initiating a 48-hour statewide strike. The group, led by Khuraijam Athouba, plans to discuss further actions with central authorities in Delhi, addressing issues like the Gwaltabi incident as they seek government intervention.

