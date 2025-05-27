EU-U.S. Trade Talks: A Step Forward?

In a bid to ease transatlantic trade tensions, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic held a 'good call' with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Monday.

The discussion comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to postpone the imposition of a significant 50% tariff on the European Union.

Sefcovic emphasized the importance of constant communication with his U.S. counterpart, signaling a collaborative approach moving forward in trade negotiations.