EU-U.S. Trade Talks: A Step Forward?

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic discussed ongoing trade relations with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. This conversation followed President Trump's delay in imposing a 50% tariff on the European Union. Both officials agreed to maintain open lines of communication.

EU-U.S. Trade Talks: A Step Forward?
In a bid to ease transatlantic trade tensions, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic held a 'good call' with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Monday.

The discussion comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to postpone the imposition of a significant 50% tariff on the European Union.

Sefcovic emphasized the importance of constant communication with his U.S. counterpart, signaling a collaborative approach moving forward in trade negotiations.

