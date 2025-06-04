Left Menu

Coalition Crisis: Can Netanyahu Navigate the Political Quagmire?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a political crisis as a member of his coalition threatens to quit over a demand for military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men. The opposition seeks to dissolve parliament, while opinion polls indicate Netanyahu's coalition could lose power if elections were held now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:12 IST
Coalition Crisis: Can Netanyahu Navigate the Political Quagmire?
Netanyahu

In a dramatic escalation of Israel's political landscape, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a potential collapse of his government. A member of his right-wing coalition has threatened to withdraw over demands for formal exemptions to military service for ultra-Orthodox men, highlighting deep divisions within the ruling alliance.

The opposition party Yesh Atid, under former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, is set to propose a parliamentary vote next week to dissolve the government. With current opinion polls suggesting Netanyahu's coalition might not retain power if elections were held now, this vote is pivotal amidst growing public dissatisfaction over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

While Netanyahu has remained silent, negotiations continue behind closed doors, with ultra-Orthodox parties demanding concessions and threatening to support the opposition's motion. Political analysts speculate that Netanyahu may be relying on these threats being mere bluffs, as past similar situations have not escalated to action. However, the stakes are high in this challenging period for Netanyahu's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025