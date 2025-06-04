Coalition Crisis: Can Netanyahu Navigate the Political Quagmire?

In a dramatic escalation of Israel's political landscape, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a potential collapse of his government. A member of his right-wing coalition has threatened to withdraw over demands for formal exemptions to military service for ultra-Orthodox men, highlighting deep divisions within the ruling alliance.

The opposition party Yesh Atid, under former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, is set to propose a parliamentary vote next week to dissolve the government. With current opinion polls suggesting Netanyahu's coalition might not retain power if elections were held now, this vote is pivotal amidst growing public dissatisfaction over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

While Netanyahu has remained silent, negotiations continue behind closed doors, with ultra-Orthodox parties demanding concessions and threatening to support the opposition's motion. Political analysts speculate that Netanyahu may be relying on these threats being mere bluffs, as past similar situations have not escalated to action. However, the stakes are high in this challenging period for Netanyahu's leadership.

